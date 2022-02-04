Ask the Expert
USA Today ranks LSU at No. 7 in 2022 Preseason Poll

LSU Baseball
LSU first baseman Tre Morgan (18)
LSU first baseman Tre Morgan (18)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have landed inside another preseason top 10 poll, this time at No. 7 by USA Today. The preseason Top 25 poll was released by USA Today on Friday, Feb. 4.

LSU’s highest preseason ranking is No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, and their lowest is No. 10 by Baseball America. The Tigers landed at No. 8 on D1 Baseball’s Preseason Poll and at No. 4 by Perfect Game.

The Tigers are one of eight teams Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 25, a list that includes No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 10 Florida, No. 16 Tennessee and No. 17 Georgia.

Jay Johnson’s Tigers on paper are expected to be a very good team offensively, led by a trio of sophomores that includes Dylan Crews the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, Jacob Berry the 2021 Co-National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, and Freshman All-American Tre’ Morgan.

LSU will also have a strong veteran presence in Gavin Dugas who led the team in homeruns with 19 and RBI with 66, Cade Doughty who hit .308 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 long balls, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored.

The Tigers season begins on Friday, Feb. 18 against Maine.

