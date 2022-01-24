LSU ranked No. 10 in Baseball America Preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jay Johnson and his LSU Tigers are ranked No. 10 in Baseball America’s Preseason Poll released on Monday, Jan. 24. The Tigers join five other Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 10.

It is the fourth appearance for the Tigers inside a preseason Top 10 poll, LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 8 by D1 Baseball.

Joining the Tigers inside the Top 10, is No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 Arkansas, and No. 9 Ole Miss. There are a total of eight SEC teams in the Top 25, No. 14 Georgia and No. 17 Tennessee rounds out the group.

The Tigers are expected to be an offense heavy team led by SEC RBI leader Gavin Dugas, 2021 College Baseball Freshman of the Year Jacob Berry, Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year in Dylan Crews and Freshman All-American Tre’ Morgan.

LSU’s season begins on Friday, Feb. 18 against Maine for a three game series. The Tigers will play No. 1 Texas on Saturday, March 5 in Houston, Texas.

2022 Baseball America Preseason Poll :

Texas Vanderbilt Mississippi State Notre Dame Virginia Florida Stanford Arkansas Mississippi LSU Oregon State Florida State Arizona Georgia East Carolina North Carolina State Tennessee UC Irvine Oklahoma State Nebraska Georgia Tech UCLA Texas Tech Old Dominion Miami

