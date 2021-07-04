REPORT: LSU adds Arizona All-American Jacob Berry
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added a key player heading into next season with the addition of Arizona Wildcat All-American Jacob Berry.
The Tigers recently hired former Arizona head coach Jay Johnson as the successor to Hall of Famer Paul Mainieri and soon after several Arizona players reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Berry a third baseman/designated hitter announced his decision via Twitter, stating “due to recent changes, I’m excited to play for Coach Johnson and I’m following him to the SEC.”
The All-American had a .352 batting average, with 70 RBI and 17 home runs he’ll join Tre’ Morgan and Dylan Crews in the Tigers lineup.
