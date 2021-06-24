Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

REPORT: Arizona’s Jay Johnson named new LSU head baseball coach

LSU Baseball
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA...
Arizona head coach Jay Johnson stands by third base in the sixth inning in Game 3 of the NCAA Men's College World Series finals baseball game against Coastal Carolina in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 30, 2016.(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have finally found the successor for Hall of Fame coach Paul Mainieri, who announced his retirement early back in May after 15 seasons in Baton Rouge, according to reports.

LSU plans to hire Jay Johnson as the university’s next baseball coach, Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com reports.

Johnson has spent the last six seasons with the Wildcats, going 208-114 and recently made the College World Series for the second time in his tenure with Arizona. The Wildcats won the regular-season Pac-12 Title going 21-9.

In his first season with the Wildcats, he directed Arizona to a 49-24 record in his first season at the school and an appearance in the College World Series Finals. Johnson became the first coach in Arizona history to earn an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of his first two seasons

Prior to Arizona, Johnson was the head coach at Nevada and during his two seasons helped guide the Wolf Pack to a 72-42 record.

In 2015, Nevada posted a 41-15 record and won the school’s first-ever Mountain West Title with a 22-6 record. The 41 overall wins ranked second in program history.

The Wolf Pack were ranked in the Top 25 for much of the season and totaled a 13-1 record in series of at least three games.

LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward has had the tough task recently in replacing two head coaches and helping return to prominence in the Southeastern Conference.

Back in April, Woodward hired Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey to take over the LSU women’s basketball program.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Stoppers
EBRSO: Ongoing feud between roommates escalates into deadly shooting
Denham Springs, Tiki Tubing leaves man with a bacterial infection.
Tubing down Amite River leaves man with bacterial infection
Some details in the construction of the Comite River Diversion Canal have a few families...
Solution reached for residents in one neighborhood, who were set to have natural gas service lines cut off, due to construction on Comite River Diversion Canal
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Man fishing off Bonne Carre Spilway after wreck, diesel spill closes interstate
Man goes fishing during 5-hour closure of La. bridge following 18-wheeler crash

Latest News

LSU baseball to play in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
LSU baseball to play in Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic
Alex Box Stadium
REPORT: LSU narrows search for baseball head coach to 3
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Mayor Broome presents former LSU baseball coach with key to the city
Derrius Guice
REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice