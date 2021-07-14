Ask the Expert
EXCLUSIVE: New LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson grants 1-on-1 interview

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head coach Jay Johnson said he always works to eliminate distractions and drama from his program.

One way he could do that is through veteran leadership on his team.

In an exclusive, one-on-one sit-down interview, Johnson talked about a few Tigers who had the opportunity to move on to the next level of competition but have chosen to play another season at Alex Box Stadium.

He also spoke of the All-American who decided to follow him from Tucson to Baton Rouge.

Johnson was officially introduced as the new head coach on June 28.

