LSU lands 4 on Baseball America’s Preseason All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU Tigers lead the nation with four players on Baseball America's Preseason All-American teams released on Monday, Jan. 31.

Outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Jacob Berry were voted to the first team, while first baseman Tre’ Morgan and infielder Cade Doughty landed on second team.

Crews, was named the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year after hitting .362 with 16 doubles, two triples, and 18 home runs. Crews also added 42 RBI and scored 64 runs for the Tigers, he also swiped 12 bases. He also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors.

His 18 homer runs was the most by a freshman in a single season, breaking Mike Fontenot’s record of 17 from 2000.

Berry, a transfer from the University of Arizona who followed Jay Johnson to LSU and helped lead the Wildcats to the 2021 College World Series and the Pac-12 Championship blasted 17 long balls and drove in 70. He was also named the National Co-Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

A product of Brother Martin, Morgan was named a Freshman All-American, Second Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors in his first season with LSU. In his rookie campaign Morgan hit .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, and 42 RBI. He also scored 64 runs and added 15 stolen bases.

Doughty, a product of Denham Springs, La. hit .308 with 11 doubles, two triples, 13 long balls, 55 RBI and 41 runs scored. The former Yellow Jacket was 5-for-18 in the NCAA Eugene Regional with two doubles and a RBI.

