JACQUES TALK: California flamethrower Eric Reyzelman joins LSU Tigers
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Eric Reyzelman joined the LSU baseball program in the offseason from San Francisco University.
Reyzelman is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound redshirt sophomore who has reached nearly 100 miles per hour on the gun.
He hopes to give LSU first-year head coach Jay Johnson a strong option on the mound, as the Tigers’ starting rotation seems wide open three weeks before the 2022 season opener.
