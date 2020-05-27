Satterfield’s Restaurant on False River permanently closing due to coronavirus uncertainty

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Owners of Satterfield’s Upper Deck Restaurant, an iconic eatery on False River in New Roads, say they are closing the business due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday, May 26.
“We thank our customers and employees for your past support,” owners Johnny and Dana said in the Facebook post.
However, their downstairs Landing Bar will remain open.
The owners say they will be putting the restaurant up for sale.
