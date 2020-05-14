Taco Tuesday won’t be the same; Rum House announces closure

The Rum House announced it will not reopen its doors due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic

Taco Tuesday won’t be the same; Rum House announces closure
The Rum House has announced it will not reopen its Baton Rouge location due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent | May 14, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 1:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular Baton Rouge Taco Tuesday spot will not reopen its doors, despite the state’s latest efforts to reopen the economy.

The Rum House, a Caribbean taqueria located on Perkins Road, announced on Thursday, May 14, the restaurant will not return to business.

“Like most small businesses and many in the restaurant industry, the impact of (the) COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating,” CEO and Co-Founder Michael Buchert said in a Facebook post. “We are incredibly grateful to our Baton Rouge staff for their service and thankful to all our customers for their patronage over the last 6 years. We have greatly enjoyed and will sincerely miss being part of the Baton Rouge community. May we all find the strength and resolve needed to make it through these challenging times. Stay safe Baton Rouge. Geaux Tigers.”

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.