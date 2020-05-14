Taco Tuesday won’t be the same; Rum House announces closure

“Like most small businesses and many in the restaurant industry, the impact of (the) COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating,” CEO and Co-Founder Michael Buchert said in a Facebook post. “We are incredibly grateful to our Baton Rouge staff for their service and thankful to all our customers for their patronage over the last 6 years. We have greatly enjoyed and will sincerely miss being part of the Baton Rouge community. May we all find the strength and resolve needed to make it through these challenging times. Stay safe Baton Rouge. Geaux Tigers.”