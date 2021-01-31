New businesses in Mid-City Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mid-city had become the epicenter of Baton Rouge’s nightlife then the pandemic hit, and Government Street became quiet.
According to local officials, downtown is poised to make a comeback.
New businesses are slowly replacing the ones that didn’t survive the pandemic.
“I’m actually very optimistic, and we just need to keep pushing and encouraging people to support local with our businesses and stuff because that helps in the best way possible,” says, Davis Rhorer, downtown development executive director.
Most restaurants on the Government Street corridor are locally owned, and Rhorer says those businesses is one of the best ways to put your money directly back into our community.
