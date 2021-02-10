Amazon is driving force behind Cortana Mall redevelopment, former councilwoman says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The world’s largest online retailer is responsible for redevelopment efforts at the Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge, a former metro councilwoman tells WAFB.
Former East Baton Rouge District 6 Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker that Amazon is the driving force behind repurposing the once-bustling mall at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Airline Highway.
In January, Dillards, the last store still open at the Cortana Mall told Austin Kemker it would be closing in April.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, Seefried Industrial Properties has plans to develop the Cortana Mall property into a new warehouse.
Seefried has built several warehouses and distribution centers for Amazon in the past, including a distribution center in Baton Rouge near Bethany Church on Siegen Lane.
This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on this story on 9News at 4, 5, and 6.
