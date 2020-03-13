ONE-STOP-SHOP: Everything you need to know related local impact of COVID-19

Continued coverage of COVID-19. (Source: WAFB)
March 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 3:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This is your one-stop-shop guide to all of the stories related to what you need to know about the impact of coronavirus, specifically COVID-19

If you have questions, Louisiana has launched a statewide call network. Please call 211 or text the keyword LACOVID to 898-211.

CLICK HERE for the latest information regarding the number of cases in Louisiana

BILLS

Comcast offers free internet services to low-income families during outbreak, AT&T waives overage fees

Companies make temporary changes to fees, policies

Tax filing deadline could be extended due to coronavirus

NerdWallet: How to stock up wisely, emergency or not

BUSINESSES

Grubhub suspends commissions during outbreak to help restaurants

U-Haul offers free month of self-storage to college students

CVS Pharmacy offering free prescription delivery during outbreak

EDUCATION

List of changes to school, university schedules

LSU events canceled until end of May; students begin moving out of dorms

Southern University moves classes online due to coronavirus

ENTERTAINMENT

Local events that have been canceled, postponed, rescheduled

Coachella festival postponed as concerts grapple with virus

Hollywood shuts down, Broadway goes dark to curb coronavirus cases

HEALTH

What older adults need to know about coronavirus

Q&A on coronavirus with chief medical officer at OLOL

Talking to kids about virus? Experts say be calm and honest

What you need to know about handwashing

Circles + Scissors: Louisiana mom teaches new way to wash hands

SPORTS

NCAA cancels men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, remaining winter and spring championships

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for virus

The Masters, NASCAR races postponed due to coronavirus

March Madness leads long list of canceled sports

TRAVEL

Princess Cruises suspends operations for coronavirus pandemic

Limit placed on travel from Europe to US for 30 days

LSU advises against spring break travel amid coronavirus concerns

We will continue to update this list. Check back frequently.

