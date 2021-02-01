Louisiana restaurants still struggling to bring in customers amid coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some new numbers suggest that even though more are able to get out to local eateries, restaurants are barely filling enough tables to get by.
According to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, sales are not there and about a third of restaurant owners polled by the association say they don’t know if they can hold on another six months if they don’t get more help.
“Just to have a few more tables here and there makes a real difference in the bottom line. Just having 10% more tables is a big turn, a big draw for us,” said Rogers.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker spoke with a couple of restaurant owners who reflect over the last year and what they need to make sure there is not a repeat of last year on 9News at 6.
