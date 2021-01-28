10 children’s products under recall; La. Attorney General cautions parents

Recall alert (Source: WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion | January 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 1:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging parents, guardians, and consumers to be mindful after at least ten children’s products were placed under recall.

“As Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for families,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry. “Taking a brief moment to learn about these recalled products can help ensure the well-being of Louisiana’s youth.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:

  • Morfboard Skate & Scoot Scooters by Jakks Pacific
  • Toddler Boots by Target
  • Nash Convertible Cribs by Serena & Lily
  • Ron Jon Surf Shop Sippy Cup by Porter World Trade
  • Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets by Herobility
  • Western Chief Toddler Boots by Washington Shoe Company; Sold Exclusively at Target
  • Children’s Flashlights by Spirit Halloween
  • Child Bicycle Seats by Burley
  • Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Four Models of Playards by Graco
  • Infant-Toddler Girl’s One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits by Target

CLICK HERE for more information on these products.

