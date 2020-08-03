About 700 La. businesses have received at least 1 violation of COVID-19 restrictions since May

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) says more than 8,100 businesses across the state have been inspected for coronavirus restriction violations since May.
She says about 700 of those businesses have received at least one violation. No citations have been issued at this time, however.
For the 700 or so businesses that have been inspected, at least one violation may have been found, LAOSFM says. However the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) has suspended several bar’s permits to sell alcohol, while the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has revoked several food permits from some restaurants.
