BBQ restaurant in Watson staying open despite order to shut down for mask violations

WATSON, La. (WAFB) - One business in Watson says it has had enough with Governor John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus rules and is deliberately refusing to close. They do seem to have a lot of people on their side.
Customers are continuing to show their support for the restaurant, Fire House BBQ, despite the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) ordering the restaurant to close after the owner repeatedly chose to defy the governor’s mask mandate.
Staff mentioned in a Facebook post the last week of July that employees at the restaurant wouldn’t be required to wear masks, citing health issues, and therefore, they wouldn’t require customers to wear them either.
Everyone WAFB spoke with Monday, Aug. 3 said they went out to the restaurant specifically to support the business for standing up to the governor.
Tonight on 9News at 6, WAFB’s Austin Kemker has a response from LDH about the defiant act and what actions will be taken.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.