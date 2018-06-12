RELATED STORIES: Donna Britt

After nearly four decades of service to the Baton Rouge community, Donna Britt delivered her final newscast on Wednesday, June 13.

Donna joined the WAFB news team in 1981. Along with longtime anchorman George Sells, who retired in 2012, Donna helped make WAFB’s 10 p.m. newscast among the highest rated late evening newscasts in the entire country.

In July 2017, Donna informed viewers she was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. She continues to undergo treatment for the dreadful disease.

Donna will retire from the television, but not from the community that has come to love and trust her. She plans to continue providing updates on her Facebook page.

About Donna's Retirement:

Diagnosed with ALS:

Breast Cancer Survivor:

Awards and Recognition:

