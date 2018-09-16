Skip to content
Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
News
Weather
Sports
Traffic
Investigate
Health
Louisiana Weekend
Recipes
About Us
Home
Download Our Weather App
Download our News App
News
WAFB 9News Live
Investigate
Editorial
Business
Video
Health
Get Fit Red Stick
Medical Marijuana
Opioid Crisis
Chasing A Fix
Weather
Radar
River Stages
Hurricane
Closings
Sports
Sportsline Friday Nite
Throwback Thursday
Player of the Week
Friday Nite Scores
Sportline Friday Nite Videos
LSU Headlines
Southern University
Saints
Pelicans
Traffic
Gas Prices
Community
Morning Show Guests
Heart of Louisiana
Hand It On
Calendar
9Reports
Louisiana Weekend
Recipes
Programming
Me Time With Frangela
CBS Fall Line-up
TV Schedule
About Us
Jobs at WAFB
Where to find us
2-year-old boy dead after allegedly shooting self accidentally
By
Kiran Chawla and
Rachael Thomas
Published 18m at 2:42 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 1h at 1:02 PM
Former Louisiana State Police cadet accused of sending lewd photos
Published 4h at 10:15 AM
Land excavator discovers ancient Native American canoe in Belle Rose; nearly 1,500 years old
By
Robbie Reynold
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:23 PM
La. Board of Medical Examiners votes to eliminate patient limit for licensed medical marijuana doctors
By
Matt Houston
Published 2h at 12:26 PM
Man sought after dead gator found at Central car wash
By
Danae Leake
Published 22m at 2:39 PM
Suspended LSU WR Drake Davis in jail with no bond after new battery accusations
By
Danae Leake
Published September 16, 2018 at 10:16 AM
95
Currently in
Baton Rouge, LA
Full Forecast
Sponsored By
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
Published 3h at 11:56 AM
Download the WAFB 9News App Today
Download the First Alert Weather App
TODAY'S HEADLINES
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
3h
3h
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
3h
3h
Former Louisiana State Police cadet accused of sending lewd photos
A former Louisiana State Police cadet and has been arrested for allegedly attempting to black mail a former coworker by sending lewd photographs, according to the Louisiana State Police.
4h
4h
Lafayette board meets after Drag Queen Story Time sparks backlash
By
Danae Leake
Cat causes power outage for thousands of Entergy customers
By
Chris Finch
Senate will vote on bipartisan bill to tackle opioid crisis
LIghts of Hope honors recovering addicts
Lights of Hope is a symbol of bravery during recovery and remembrance for a loved one lost. It’s also a call to awareness to the disease of addiction.
By
Carmen Farrish
September 16
September 16
Support group offers lessons in styling, maintaining healthy natural hair
A support group for individuals seeking assistance in learning how to treat, style, and maintain healthy natural hair will continue to meet at East Baton Rouge Parish library locations.
By
Kevin Foster
September 16
September 16
East Baton Rouge Parish Library offers free help recording family stories
By
Kevin Foster
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:10 PM
Land excavator discovers ancient Native American canoe in Belle Rose; nearly 1,500 years old
By
Robbie Reynold
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:23 PM
Young Rhesus macaque monkey found after escaping from New Iberia research center
By
Danae Leake
Published September 16, 2018 at 3:18 PM
Safety tips, consumer alerts and product recalls.
Asking questions and getting results for you.
Send your photos and videos to WAFB.
Stream Investigate TV
NATIONAL HEADLINES
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
Published 7m at 2:53 PM
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 1h at 1:02 PM
Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
By
Web Staff
Published 2h at 12:26 PM
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
3h
3h
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses
It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
By
Web Staff
5h
5h
SPORTS
Tigers receive commitment from U-High defensive lineman
LSU’s 3-0 start and dramatic comeback against No. 7 Auburn has not only created a buzz for fans, but for high school recruits as well.
By
Kirk Michelet
Published 2h at 12:46 PM
Burrow, Tracy earn SEC honors
By
Kirk Michelet
3h
3h
SEC sets 8:15 p.m. kickoff for LSU vs. Ole Miss
3h
3h
Saints get their first win of the season against the Browns
By
Garland Gillen
5h
5h
Lunch with Coach O: La. Tech Preview
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon for his weekly “Lunch with Coach O” news conference.
By
Josh Auzenne
5h
5h
Check out the full fall lineup on WAFB
Join the conversation.
Find WAFB on all of your devices.
Food, Fun, Music & More
LOUISIANA WEEKEND
Get creative with these 3 Kool crafts.
These apps could score you some sweet rewards.
Check out Ship Island
Creamy Cajun Jambalaya Pasta recipe from Bobby Hebert’s Cajun Cannon
INVESTIGATE
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
Megan Luther,
Jill Riepenhoff and
Lee Zurik
36m
36m
9News Investigators: Elite Driving Academy
September 13
September 13
Driver’s ed school took their money, then cancelled all classes
By
Wes Muller and
Cheryl Mercedes
September 13
September 13
You can help uncover political ad targeting on Facebook
September 12
September 12
9News Investigators: Flambeau Fest update
September 11
September 11
NATIONAL
'Hang in there': Woman says boss placed lynching image on her desk
By
-9118m
-9118m
Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
By
RNN Staff
7m
7m
Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
By
1h
1h
Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
By
1h
1h
The aftermath of Hurricane Florence
By
1h
1h
HEALTH
La. Board of Medical Examiners votes to eliminate patient limit for licensed medical marijuana doctors
By
Matt Houston
2h
2h
Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
3h
3h
LIghts of Hope honors recovering addicts
By
Carmen Farrish
September 16
September 16
FDA calls youth e-cigarette use an ‘epidemic’
By
Carmen Farrish
September 14
September 14
E Cigarettes teen marketing
September 14
September 14
COMMUNITY
Evensong Service Celebrates 2 Church's Bond
4h
4h
Louisiana trooper helps rescue kitten trapped under car
By
Danae Leake
September 15
September 15
Parker’s Pharmacy hosts donation day for victims of Florence
By
WAFB Staff
September 15
September 15
Little Baker Library
September 14
September 14
Baker city council member launches Little Free Libraries
By
WAFB Staff
September 14
September 14