TODAY'S HEADLINES

Low-dose aspirin increases risk of bleeding, study says
According to the studies, healthy people appear to be wasting their money by taking aspirin every day.
Coca-Cola is signaling interest in sale of cannabis-infused drinks
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
Former Louisiana State Police cadet accused of sending lewd photos
A former Louisiana State Police cadet and has been arrested for allegedly attempting to black mail a former coworker by sending lewd photographs, according to the Louisiana State Police.
LIghts of Hope honors recovering addicts

Lights of Hope is a symbol of bravery during recovery and remembrance for a loved one lost. It’s also a call to awareness to the disease of addiction.
Carmen Farrish

Support group offers lessons in styling, maintaining healthy natural hair

A support group for individuals seeking assistance in learning how to treat, style, and maintain healthy natural hair will continue to meet at East Baton Rouge Parish library locations.
Kevin Foster

East Baton Rouge Parish Library offers free help recording family stories
Published September 16, 2018 at 7:10 PM
  Land excavator discovers ancient Native American canoe in Belle Rose; nearly 1,500 years old
Published September 16, 2018 at 4:23 PM
Young Rhesus macaque monkey found after escaping from New Iberia research center
Published September 16, 2018 at 3:18 PM

NATIONAL HEADLINES

  Florence’s deluge raises death toll to 19
Published 7m at 2:53 PM
  Cajun Navy rescues hundreds in Carolinas
Published 1h at 1:02 PM
  Body of baby swept away in floodwaters recovered
Published 2h at 12:26 PM
Coke says cannabis is an ingredient that could gain ground in wellness beverages globally.
Tractor trailer driving over SC highway as it collapses

It happened just north of Chesterfield on Highway 145 North near Jimmy Creek.
Web Staff

SPORTS

Tigers receive commitment from U-High defensive lineman

LSU’s 3-0 start and dramatic comeback against No. 7 Auburn has not only created a buzz for fans, but for high school recruits as well.
Kirk Michelet

Published 2h at 12:46 PM
Lunch with Coach O: La. Tech Preview

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will meet with sports journalists Monday afternoon for his weekly “Lunch with Coach O” news conference.
Josh Auzenne

INVESTIGATE

  Big Pharma was supposed to self-police fentanyl prescriptions. It failed. Patients died.
Megan Luther, Jill Riepenhoff and Lee Zurik

9News Investigators: Elite Driving Academy
September 13 September 13
  Driver’s ed school took their money, then cancelled all classes
Wes Muller and Cheryl Mercedes

September 13 September 13
  You can help uncover political ad targeting on Facebook
September 12 September 12
9News Investigators: Flambeau Fest update
September 11 September 11

COMMUNITY

Evensong Service Celebrates 2 Church's Bond
4h 4h
Louisiana trooper helps rescue kitten trapped under car
Danae Leake

September 15 September 15
Parker’s Pharmacy hosts donation day for victims of Florence
WAFB Staff

September 15 September 15
Little Baker Library
September 14 September 14
  Baker city council member launches Little Free Libraries
WAFB Staff

September 14 September 14