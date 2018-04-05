SLIDESHOW: Donna Britt named among 2018 Women of Distinction

Girl Scouts Louisiana East named four women as 2018 Women of Distinction, including WAFB News Anchor Donna Britt.

2018 HONOREES

Donna Britt

Dr. Rebekah Gee

Julie Z. Leblanc, P.E.

Elizabeth “Betsey” Stoner

The women honored alongside Donna were Dr. Rebekah Gee, Secretary of Louisiana Department of Health; Julie LeBlanc, Supervisory Civil Engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Elizabeth "Betsy" Stoner, Executive Director, Board of Elections, Orleans Parish.

“We appreciate them so very much for what they do and the recognition that they bring to the importance of this organization and the development of our girls," said Jackie Alexander, CEO Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

The four women accepted their awards during a luncheon Thursday, April 5, at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Each recipient was given an opportunity to share memories of their time working with Girl Scouts Louisiana.

Donna served on the legacy Girl Scouts – Audubon Council Board of Directors back when her now 26-year-old daughter was a Girl Scout Daisy. “Girl Scouts can be so many things to people. For an adult volunteer, it was a chance to meet wonderful people,” said Donna while accepting her award.

During her time volunteering for the Girl Scouts, Donna helped design new badges, like an environmental badge and a chemistry badge, utilizing many of the chemist experts in local plants. She also volunteered during sewing classes. Donna is certain, in all that time, she’s eaten her weight in Girl Scout cookies.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser was also in attendance at the awards luncheon. He recognized each honoree as an Honorary Louisiana Ambassador.

The women selected as 2018 Women of Distinction were nominated and then chosen by a committee.

