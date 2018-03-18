WAFB's Donna Britt honored at annual Celebration of Women

What to do with all those Mardi Gras beads? Krispy Kreme has an option.More >>
A 23-year-old correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly trying to bring contraband into the prison.
The annual Celebration of Women was held Saturday, March 17 in Baton Rouge.
One woman was shot and killed Saturday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
How do you say farewell to a hero not once but twice?
Southwest Airlines says that after the family was removed following a conversation that "escalated," they were booked on the next flight to their destination.
We are learning more about Tom Benson's last will and testament, a document that appears to make it clear he wanted his third wife Gayle to have full control of his billion-dollar-plus sports empire.
Fourteen people were injured after the second floor of Rogue Water Taphouse collapsed Saturday evening.
Conway parents were arrested for unlawful neglect of a child after their baby was allegedly thrown from his car seat, according to a police report from Horry County Police. 20-year-old Juliana Biggerstaff and 22-year-old Jacob Lowman were arrested on Thursday after a complainant called police. Officers responded to a residence on Woodwinds Drive in Conway on March 14. Upon arrival, officers located a baby boy with a "visible injury to the top of his h...
Snow falling from roofs of vehicles is a common sight on roads after snow storms. One Massachusetts teenager captured a huge pile of snow of top of a tractor trailer come crashing down when the truck went under a bridge.
