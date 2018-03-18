WAFB's Donna Britt honored at annual Celebration of Women

The annual Celebration of Women was held Saturday, March 17 in Baton Rouge.

The event honors the achievements of women throughout the city and share their experiences. This year the event carried a little extra meaning for us here at WAFB as our own Donna Britt was among the women honored.

The event's host says there's no better time to celebrate women than this time of year.

"We do this in March because March is National Women's Month," said Gisele Haralson. "We want to celebrate women during this particular month because this is our moment to shine."

Haralson says proceeds from ticket sales will go to local charities and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Additional honorees included:

Rondine Gardiner-Boudreaux (Nurse)

Patricia Haynes Smith (Louisiana State Representative)

Gwendolymn Woods Miller (Former supervisor of the EBR Parish School System Nursing Department)

Katherine Michele Sanders (Scientist and STEM Specialist)

Victoria Green (Filmmaker and Producer)

Renee Chatelain (Former Executive Director for the Manship Theatre)

Dianne Alexander (Author of Devine Justice: The Dianne Alexander Story)

Earl Dean Joseph (Former nurse, Baton Rouge General Hospital)

Lusinda Warren (First deacon, Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church)

Anna Catherine Jackson (Former nurse, Baton Rouge General Hospital Mid-City)

Jeanine Leonard (Instructional Specialist, Ryan Elementary School)

Gloria Dureseau Crayton (Women’s Auxiliary President, Greater Louisiana Baptist Convention)

Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade (Executive Director, Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.