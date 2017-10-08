WAFB's Donna Britt receives prestigious award from Susan G. Komen Foundation

WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.More >>
A car dealership in Arizona is searching for the veteran who commandeered a truck in order to transport victims to the hospital during the mass shooting in Las Vegas last week.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is facing charges after attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, however, the would-be victim fought back and shot the suspect with their own weapon.More >>
Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who died after crashing late Friday night.More >>
LSU's Tiger Band issued a statement on Facebook Sunday clarifying an incident that happened Saturday during their matchup against the Florida Gators that left many fans upset.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
