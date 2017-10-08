WAFB's Donna Britt receives prestigious award from Susan G. Komen Foundation

WAFB's Donna Britt received the highest honor from the Susan G. Komen Foundation Sunday.

Britt, a longtime anchor, was awarded the Passion of Peggy award at the Perfectly Pink Luncheon.

Britt, who is a breast cancer survivor, has dedicated much of her time to the foundation over the years. An energized Britt says there used to be a stigma around breast cancer, but over the years, it’s grown into a community.

“Susan G. Komen has taken us from hiding in a closet to singing, ‘We will, we will, rock you!’ That’s what it’s about,” Britt told the crowd of fellow survivors, some of whom have fought off the disease for over 30 years.

Among those in the crowd was Bettina Buxton, who knows the disease all too well, having seen her aunt die from breast cancer. She was diagnosed four years ago, but says it's only made her passion for the cause stronger.

"Once I got past that initial shock and got through the treatments and realized that I really could survive this disease, then I started to turn it into a positive,” said Buxton.

Director of the Susan G. Komen Foundation for Baton Rouge, Angela Miller, says Louisiana has the second most breast cancer deaths in the country.

“We have a high poverty level, and we know that education is the key,” Miller said. “Understanding the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, where to go if they can't afford a mammogram, how to talk about family history."

Miller says the foundation's goal is to reduce the number of cases nationwide by 50 percent over the next ten years. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so people are encouraged to wear pink and donate to the cause.

