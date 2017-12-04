Volunteer takes up Donna Britt's mantle and rings Salvation Army bell in her stead

For the last decade, WAFB’s own Donna Britt rang and sang for the Salvation Army for 8 hours per week. This year, someone else has picked up the mantle.

Linda Johnson says because Britt could not be there this year, she rang the bell at her old spot in front of the Walmart on College Drive, taking donations for the Salvation Army. She even wore a shirt with Britt's face on it because she knew Britt was there in spirit. The only thing missing were Christmas carols. Johnson told Britt people would donate so Johnson would not sing!

