High waters causing damage around greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As rain continues throughout the greater Baton Rouge area, high waters are causing flooding and damage Tuesday, May 18.
First responders continue to rescue residents from the high water across the city, including areas like Siegan Lane, Bluebonnet, Gardere Lane and Burbank.
Several residents, particularly around the Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane areas, got water into their homes.
Many evacuees were being taken to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport until housing could be found for them.
In West Baton Rouge parish, rescuers found one person dead after a vehicle ran off Highway 415 in Port Allen and into high water Monday evening. Another person is still missing.
High water forced the closure of several roadways in the area. See the full list of road closures here.
Because of the widespread flooding, officials announced East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville parish public schools would be closed Tuesday. LSU, Southern and BRCC are also closed Tuesday.
