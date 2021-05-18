One dead after car enters high water in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - One person was found dead after a vehicle ran off Highway 415 in West Baton Rouge parish Monday night and into a flooded ditch.
The scene was just north of Interstate 10 near the Comfort Suites hotel in Port Allen, LA.
Rescuers were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Monday and searched the water for possible victims after reports that the vehicle had crashed.
Officials confirmed early Tuesday morning that one person had been found dead. The victim’s identity was withheld until relatives could be notified.
