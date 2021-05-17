Roads closed due to flooding from heavy rains

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains started falling across south Louisiana on Monday, May 17, affecting conditions for drivers. More rains are expected over the next few days.
ASCENSION PARISH:
- Bluff Road at C Braud - Prairieville (CLOSED)
- LA 75 at Waterloo Drive - Geismar (CLOSED)
- Evangeline Drive at Acadian Drive - Donaldsonville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- LA 73 at Spellman Road - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- Tiggy Duplessis Road at Golden Meadow Street - Gonzales (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- Duplessis Road at Oak Meadow Street - Gonzales (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- C Braud Road at W. Mason Lane - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- LA 73 at Grand Hollow Ave. - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- Old Jefferson at Charleston Road - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- LA 73 at Mill Gate Avenue - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- Bluff Road at Bluff Oaks Ave. - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
- Moss Pointe Dr. at Cypress Swamp Dr. - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
