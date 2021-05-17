Roads closed due to flooding from heavy rains

Some roads in south Louisiana are closed due to high water. (Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By WAFB Staff | May 17, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated May 17 at 9:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains started falling across south Louisiana on Monday, May 17, affecting conditions for drivers. More rains are expected over the next few days.

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • Bluff Road at C Braud - Prairieville (CLOSED)
  • LA 75 at Waterloo Drive - Geismar (CLOSED)
  • Evangeline Drive at Acadian Drive - Donaldsonville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • LA 73 at Spellman Road - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • Tiggy Duplessis Road at Golden Meadow Street - Gonzales (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • Duplessis Road at Oak Meadow Street - Gonzales (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • C Braud Road at W. Mason Lane - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • LA 73 at Grand Hollow Ave. - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • Old Jefferson at Charleston Road - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • LA 73 at Mill Gate Avenue - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • Bluff Road at Bluff Oaks Ave. - Prairieville (WATER OVER ROADWAY)
  • Moss Pointe Dr. at Cypress Swamp Dr. - Geismar (WATER OVER ROADWAY)

