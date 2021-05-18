Flooding, high-water rescues across metro Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains led to flooding across metro Baton Rouge late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Firefighters had to rescue residents from multiple spots in Baton Rouge, including dozens of people rescued by boat from an apartment complex off Siegen Lane near the Winn Dixie Supermarket overnight.
Eldon Ledoux, Public Information Officer for the St. George Fire Department said his agency responded to 120 calls for help between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
81 of those calls were for high-water rescues, he said. Those calls ranged from an elderly woman trapped on the second floor of a building to an entire apartment complex, Ledoux said. The St. George Fire Department covers 72 square miles, mostly south of the Baton Rouge city limits.
Evacuated residents were loaded onto waiting school busses to be taken to shelters.
As of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were still performing high-water rescues in parts of the city, including off Gardere Lane.
There were stranded vehicles across Baton Rouge as motorists encountered high water and their vehicles were flooded out.
On a portion of Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Renaissance Hotel, water covered the tops of some of the stranded vehicles. Headlights from one vehicle could be spotted below the water.
Several residents, particularly around the Bluebonnet and Siegen Lane areas, got water into their homes.
Because of the widespread flooding, officials announced East Baton Rouge Parish public schools would be closed Tuesday.
In West Baton Rouge parish, rescuers searched for possible victims of a vehicle found submerged off of Highway 415 in Port Allen Monday evening. No victims were found and is was believed the occupants might have left the scene.
In Ascension Parish, high water forced the closure of several highways.
In Ascension Parish, high water forced the closure of several highways.
