Here’s where to get sandbags around greater Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains led to flooding across metro Baton Rouge late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Ascension Parish officials have made sand and sandbags available at the following locations:
East Bank locations:
• Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769
• Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769
• 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725
• Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774
• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737
• Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737
• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734
• Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769
• Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769
• Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento
• Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)
• End of Buxton Road, St. Amant, LA
• La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA
On the West Bank, sandbags are available at the old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds 16072 Airline Highway
- BREC Alsen Park 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
- BREC Cadillac Street 6117 Cadillac Street
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park 1702 Gardere Lane
- BREC Lovett Road Park 13443 Lovett Road
- *Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.
- BREC Memorial Stadium 1702 Foss Street
