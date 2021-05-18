Here’s where to get sandbags around greater Baton Rouge area

(Source: Live 5 News)
By WAFB Staff | May 18, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 8:54 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heavy rains led to flooding across metro Baton Rouge late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

ASCENSION PARISH:

Ascension Parish officials have made sand and sandbags available at the following locations:

East Bank locations:

• Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

• Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

• 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

• Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774

• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737

• Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

• Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769

• Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769

• Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

• Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

• End of Buxton Road, St. Amant, LA

• La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA

On the West Bank, sandbags are available at the old DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

EBR PARISH:

  • BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds 16072 Airline Highway
  • BREC Alsen Park 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
  • BREC Cadillac Street 6117 Cadillac Street
  • BREC Doyles Bayou Park 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
  • BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park 1702 Gardere Lane
  • BREC Lovett Road Park 13443 Lovett Road
    • *Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.
  • BREC Memorial Stadium 1702 Foss Street

