FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Threat of more rain continues for few more days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Major flooding impacted parts of metro Baton Rouge late Monday into early Tuesday and unfortunately, the threat for additional rainfall, heavy at times, will continue for at least a few more days.
As it stands early Tuesday morning, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through noon on Wednesday for most of us but I think there’s a good chance the watch will get extended into Thursday. Radar estimates and ground truth reports show an area of 8″ to 13″+ rains that fell from southern East Baton Rouge Parish through much of Ascension into eastern Iberville and northern Assumption parishes.
For today, showers and t-storms remain likely, with little agreement in our guidance on timing and placement of best rain coverage. Lingering rains this morning may help stabilize the atmosphere a bit and could result in somewhat of a break from late morning into early afternoon but scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected to redevelop this afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s.
The pattern remains unchanged into Wednesday and Thursday with additional rainfall expected. The threat for pockets of heavy rainfall will continue and radar will have to be monitored closely for any training storms dumping heavy rain over the same areas. An additional 2″ to 4″ of rainfall appears quite possible over the next few days, with locally higher amounts a lingering concern.
One last round of scattered showers and t-storms is possible on Friday before we finally trend considerably drier this weekend. Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on area rivers and some will continue to climb even as the rains end.
CLICK HERE to keep up with the latest river stages and forecasts.
