Visual effects, post-production company expanding to Baton Rouge

“By choosing Baton Rouge for our newest studio, we are able to better serve clients in the Louisiana market on their film and television projects, utilize a great tax credit, and hire visual effects professionals from a high-level pool of local talent,” LeDoux said. “We felt it was imperative to build around the best local talent to assist in creating a bustling post industry in the state. Sam Claitor, who will lead our new office as head of production, and Kolby Kember, our VFX supervisor, are longtime locals and veterans of the Louisiana film community. The new studio gives us the ability to continue to provide great work while being a part of Louisiana’s growth in the entertainment sector.”