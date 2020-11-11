SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: West Feliciana WR Aeneaus Lemay

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - There are only two more games left in the Louisiana high school football regular season and past the halfway mark for selecting Sportsline Players of the Week.
Eight guys are now invited to the Warrick Dunn banquet, including a Saint. West Feliciana wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay helped lead his team to a 26-0 win over Mentorship Academy on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Where does 200 yards receiving rank as far as your best performances?
“At the bottom,” responded Lemay.
What started as a night of celebration for the Mentorship Academy senior class turned into a night of domination for West Feliciana and Lemay was the lead spoiler, hauling in nine receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns, including a 96-yard catch and run.
“Without the lineman and my receiver, Zay Willis, blocking, I would not have been able to make that play happen. So, after I read his block and I went to the inside, cut back to the other side, and I was good,” said Lemay.
“He’s rarely tackled by the first defender,” said head coach Hudson Fuller. “He’s a hard worker and did a great job in the weight room this summer and that has translated to big plays for him. He is great with the ball in his hands and he is tough to tackle for sure.”
Fuller is in his first year at the helm for West Feliciana and has not just helped Lemay statistically but he has also helped him mentally. It is something the junior continues to build upon each game week and not just on Fridays.
“He made me a better player. Like at first, I was just ... like the things I am doing now, I am taking practice more serious and worrying about the team more than myself. I give that to him, I give the credit to him for that,” explained Lemay.
“He takes a business approach when it comes to football. I think that will translate to success for him at the next level. He’s a guy that football is really important to him and he proves that each day with his work ethic,” added Fuller.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to West Feliciana junior wide receiver Aeneaus Lemay.
