SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 6 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another week and another batch of games have either been canceled or re-arranged due to COVID-19, including rivalry contests and district showdowns but there are still some big-time matchups being played in south Louisiana.
THURSDAY SCORES:
U-High - 28
Madison Prep - 12
West Feliciana - 26
Mentorship - 0
Baker - 14
Glen Oaks - 32
Thrive - 0
Southern Lab - 60
Central Private - 7
Livonia - 18
Pine - 8
Kentwood - 42
