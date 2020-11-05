SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 6 Scoreboard

High School Football (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 5, 2020 at 10:23 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 10:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another week and another batch of games have either been canceled or re-arranged due to COVID-19, including rivalry contests and district showdowns but there are still some big-time matchups being played in south Louisiana.

THURSDAY SCORES:

U-High - 28

Madison Prep - 12

West Feliciana - 26

Mentorship - 0

Baker - 14

Glen Oaks - 32

Thrive - 0

Southern Lab - 60

Central Private - 7

Livonia - 18

Pine - 8

Kentwood - 42

