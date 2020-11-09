Some La. high school football teams forced to cancel final 2 regular season games due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some south Louisiana high school football teams have played their final regular season game due to COVID-19 protocols requiring them to quarantine for 14 days.
The Donaldsonville Tigers and Scotlandville Hornets will not be suiting up for at least a couple of weeks because of 14-day quarantines now in place.
Donaldsonville reported an individual on campus tested positive for COVID-19, so the school is following the protocols that have been set forth by the LHSAA.
Donaldsonville running backs Rae’land Johnson and Robert Kent were the Sportsline Players of the Week for their effort during week five of the season against defending 3A state champion St. James. The Tigers rolled to a 50-28 victory over the Wildcats.
In the case of Scotlandville, head coach Lester Ricard tweeted out he was contacted and informed that a Zachary High player tested positive. The Hornets defeated the Broncos, 13-12, Saturday.
This is a developing story and information about other schools could be added throughout the week.
