Logan’s Roadhouse near Tanger closes doors for good overnight
Logan's Roadhouse in Gonzales has closed its doors for good as of Mar. 2. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | March 2, 2020 at 11:23 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:23 AM

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Logan’s Roadhouse on Highway 30 in Gonzales, near the Tanger Outlet Malls, has closed its doors for good as of Monday, Mar. 2.

The restaurant was operating normally Sunday.

A note was posted to the door Monday morning announcing the closure. Hungry guests were turned away at the usual opening time of 11 a.m.

Employees claim they were not given a heads up, but that severance pay packages were promised.

During a meeting Monday morning to explain the closure, management told employees the decision was a corporate one and “is out of our hands.”

Logan’s Roadhouse has been operating from that location on south Sportsman Lane since 2013.

