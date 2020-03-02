Logan’s Roadhouse near Tanger closes doors for good overnight

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Logan’s Roadhouse on Highway 30 in Gonzales, near the Tanger Outlet Malls, has closed its doors for good as of Monday, Mar. 2.
The restaurant was operating normally Sunday.
A note was posted to the door Monday morning announcing the closure. Hungry guests were turned away at the usual opening time of 11 a.m.
Employees claim they were not given a heads up, but that severance pay packages were promised.
During a meeting Monday morning to explain the closure, management told employees the decision was a corporate one and “is out of our hands.”
Logan’s Roadhouse has been operating from that location on south Sportsman Lane since 2013.
