NOW AVAILABLE: Southern’s Human Jukebox Band license plates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to improve the appearance of your car and support Southern University, we have some good news.
You can now purchase a Southern University “Human Jukebox” Supporter license plate through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.
The license plates are available at the Louisiana OMV, Special Vehicle Unit at 7979 Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Or you can purchase the plates online at www.expresslane.org. Go to the “Vehicle Services” tab and select “Special Plates” (plate category- Special Interest, plate name- Human Jukebox).
Southern University’s Human Jukebox Band performed at halftime of Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 30, 2019, two days before marching in the Tournament of Roses 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1.
The Pasadena Star-News listed the band’s performance of ‘I Love LA’ by Randy Newman as one of the top five moments of the 2019 Rose Parade.
The Human Jukebox Band was also featured in the music video for Lizzo’s “Good As Hell," which was released on Dec. 9, 2019.
The music video was filmed on Southern University’s campus in August of 2019 and gained one million views on YouTube in one day.
