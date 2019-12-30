WATCH: SU’s Human Jukebox lights up LA Lakers’ halftime show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Human Jukebox has done it again!
Southern University’s renowned marching band is in Pasadena, California to march in the Tournament of Roses 131st Rose Parade on Jan. 1.
While in town, they made a pitstop at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Dec. 29, and performed “I Love LA” at halftime.
The Lakers won 108-95 to move to 26-7 on the year. Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 36 points.
The Human Jukebox is known around the country for their highly energetic performances lead by the awe-inspiring Dancing Dolls.
