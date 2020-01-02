Human Jukebox performance listed as one of Rose Parade’s Top 5 moments

Southern University's marching band, The Human Jukebox, performed at the 2020 Rose Parade. (Source: Twitter/SU_HumanJukebox)
By Mykal Vincent | January 2, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 8:52 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (WAFB) - A local Pasadena news outlet listed Southern University’s Human Jukebox as one of the Rose Parade’s top five moments.

Christopher Yee with the Pasadena Star-News listed the Top 5 moments of the 2019 Rose Parade, including Grand Marshal and award-winning entertainer Rita Moreno, a few highlighted floats, and the marching bands.

“Marching bands are a staple of the Rose Parade, but this year’s entrants seemed to delight crowds more than in years past,” Yee writes.

Yee says one marching band stood out from the rest; The Human Jukebox.

Yee says the Southern University marching band “wowed those in attendance with its power and precision in playing local favorite tune ‘I Love LA’ by Randy Newman.”

You can watch a live stream of the band’s performance here.

The band also performed at the Lakers half time show the weekend prior to the parade.

