WATCH: Lizzo music video features the Human Jukebox

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University marching band the Human Jukebox is featured in Lizzo’s music video for “Good As Hell.”
Southern University Tweeted out the information about the video this morning. The Tweet went on to say, “we would like to thank Atlantic Records for giving our University this opportunity.”
Back in October Lizzo sent out a cryptic Instagram post that she was in Baton Rouge for the day filming a video and fans quickly speculated it involved Southern University.
The music video features the marching band, the Southern Dancin Dolls, and fans.
