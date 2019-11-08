From Netflix to Disney+: Which streaming service is right for you?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The monumental rise of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu over the past few years has drawn many companies, big and small, to create their own competing service. Subscribing to all of these new services can cause a huge impact on your wallet, so you may be wondering which one is right for you.
Below is a list of the major streaming services, along with a handy list of pros and cons for each and their potential impact on your wallet.
Pros: Netflix is the gold standard for streaming services. A ton of original content to keep you entertained forever.
Cons: Netflix is losing some of its most popular content to other streaming services in the near future, including Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation.
Notable Exclusives: Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Seinfeld
Purchase Options:
- Basic ($8.99/month) – One screen at a time, Standard Definition
- Standard ($12.99/month) – Two screens at a time, High Definition
- Premium (15.99/month) – Four screens at a time, HD and 4K Ultra HD
Pros: Entire library of Disney content, from the most popular blockbusters to your favorite Disney Channel show from the 90s.
Cons: If you are not a fan of typical Disney content, there’s not as much for you here.
Notable Exclusives: Marvel, Star Wars, Simpsons, any Disney movie you can think of
Purchase Options:
- $6.99/month
- $69.99/year
- Verizon customers get free for a year
- $12.99/month bundle with Hulu and ESPN plus
Pros: One of the only streaming services with a live TV option that can serve as a substitute for a cable subscription, includes a large library of content.
Cons: Some of the more popular shows out there are already exclusive to other streaming services.
Notable Exclusives: The Handmaids Tale, Family Guy, all FX content
Purchase Options:
- $5.99/month with ads
- $11.99/month with no ads
- $44.99/month on-demand and live TV over 50 channels
- FREE with Spotify premium
- $12.99/month bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus
Pros: A ton of original content from high profile creators like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Anniston, and M. Night Shyamalan.
Cons: Not very much established content that you already know and love.
Notable Exclusives: The Morning Show, See, Dickenson
Purchase Options:
- $4.99/month
- FREE year with the purchase of an Apple product
Pros: Included with Amazon Prime subscription, which offers other benefits such as free two-day shipping.
Cons: A lot of content requires an extra purchase.
Notable Exclusives: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Lord of the Rings prequel series (coming soon)
Purchase Options:
- $119/year
- $12.99/month
- Half off for students
Pros: All of the HBO content you know and love plus more original content and old favorites.
Cons: Higher price point.
Notable Exclusives: Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory, DC, South Park
Purchase Options:
- $14.99/month
Pros: Rumored to be the only free service with ads, has exclusive streaming rights to The Office.
Cons: Not much information known at this time, not as much content as other streaming services.
Notable Exclusives: The Office, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live
Purchase Options:
- Free with ads (rumored)
Pros: Access to older CBS shows, live viewing of CBS programming.
Cons: Limited amount of content.
Notable Exclusives: Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone
Purchase Options:
- $5.99/month with ads
- $9.99/month without ads
