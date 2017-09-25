Denham Springs sports bar says until further notice, they will not broadcast NFL games

A sports bar in Denham Springs has announced that until further notice, they will not be broadcasting any NFL games after dozens of players kneeled during the National Anthem Sunday.

RELATED: Some La. state reps. want to cut tax dollars to Saints after protest; others fire back in disagreement

In the post on Facebook, Sarita's Grill & Cantina, located at 151 Bass Pro Blvd., Suite A in Denham Springs, says they have decided to not broadcast any future NFL games or the NFL Network. The post reads:

Until further notice, Sarita’s has decided not to broadcast any future NFL games or the NFL Network. We respect everyone’s right to freedom of speech; however, we do not support anyone that disrespects our Flag, our Country, and the people who have fought and/or died for the freedoms that we have.

Some other individuals in Louisiana have also expressed their displeasure at the actions of ten Saints players during Sunday's game. One Saints fan, Denise La Grange, went as far as to burn her Saints memorabilia in a fire pit. She then posted the video on Facebook, saying, “I’m just totally disgusted. Screw you, NFL.”

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.