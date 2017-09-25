Some La. state reps. want to cut tax dollars to Saints after protest; others fire back in disagreement

The top three Republican candidates for state treasurer sparred Monday at a forum, each attempting to prove they are more conservative than their counterparts. When it came to key questions about the actual duties of the job, the candidates offered few specifics.More >>
A sports bar in Denham Springs has announced that until further notice, they will not be broadcasting any NFL games after dozens of players kneeled during the National Anthem Sunday.More >>
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
A little boy named Jake got to be a cop for the day thanks to the kindness of a Gonzales police officer.More >>
A 1st grade teacher accused of kicking and slapping a student in St. Francisville in 2015 has been found not guilty.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
North Korea's foreign minister says Trump's tweet was a declaration of war against his country.More >>
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
A Virginia woman is recovering after being bitten by a copperhead snake during a restaurant visit.More >>
The father of an LSU student who has been missing nearly a week has created a Facebook group to provide updates, in which he also expressed his personal concerns of how the search has been handled so far.More >>
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.More >>
