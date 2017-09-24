Saints fans burn memorabilia, boycott team after 10 players protest during national anthem

Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Parishioners left the Saint Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge Sunday morning with mixed emotions.More >>
Parishioners left the Saint Louis King of France Church in Baton Rouge Sunday morning with mixed emotions.More >>
Two people were transported to a local area hospital after a car flipped on Spanish Town Road.More >>
Two people were transported to a local area hospital after a car flipped on Spanish Town Road.More >>
A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.More >>
A boil advisory was issued for some residents of the town of Livingston on Sunday morning.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be kneeling for the national anthem. They won’t even be on the field. The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers told a CBS reporter on Sunday the team will not come out of the locker room for the singing of the national anthem before the game.More >>
The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be kneeling for the national anthem. They won’t even be on the field. The head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers told a CBS reporter on Sunday the team will not come out of the locker room for the singing of the national anthem before the game.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >>
The suspect in the fatal shooting at an Antioch church will be charged with one count of murder in connection with the shooting on Sunday morning, police said.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee say 8 injured in a shooting at a church in the Nashville area.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, Tenn., which is 20 miles south of Nashville.More >>
The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president sign off on new, more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions.More >>
The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president sign off on new, more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions.More >>