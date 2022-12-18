Videos posted to social media show street racers blocking parts of I-10, doing fiery stunts overnight in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Videos posted to social media appear to show street racers blocking parts of Interstate 10 and performing fiery car stunts overnight in Baton Rouge.

The event was part of a ‘Christmas Meet,’ which was posted on Instagram a few days ago.

This comes just months after the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved new penalties for stunt driving and spectators on public roads across the parish.

First-time violators could face a $1,000 fine, instead of the previous amount of $500.

People could also face prison time for 10 to 90 days for each separate offense. Violators could also get their licenses suspended, and their vehicles could be removed and impounded by law enforcement.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and his officers helped work on the ordinance with Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, to add “more tools in the toolbox” to stop it from happening.

Over the summer, Baton Rouge Police said they were being ‘proactive’ in cracking down on these car stunts.

The public has been calling for action ever since the Garth Brooks concert back on April 30, where stunt drivers shut down College Drive.

WAFB has reached out to a spokesman with Baton Rouge Police about the wild incidents that took place across the city overnight but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, we will have more on a late edition of 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.