EBR Metro Council approves new penalties for stunt drivers and spectators

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New penalties are now in place for stunt driving and spectators on public roads in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The public has been calling for action ever since the Garth Brooks concert back on April 30, where stunt drivers shut down College Drive.

“This is what law enforcement is asking for. I won’t be soft on this,” said Councilman Rowdy Gaudet of District 3, who drafted the ordinance.

The ordinance describes stunt activities as, “Burning out the tires of a motor vehicle or engaging in any similar activity in which a vehicle is kept stationary and while its wheels spin, causing the tires to create smoke; performing donuts or any similar activity in which the vehicle is driven in circles while continuing to accelerate; operating a motor vehicle in a reckless or careless manner, or violating any traffic regulation for purposes of attracting bystanders or onlookers, or for the entertainment or gratification of spectators.”

First-time violators will now face a $1,000 fine, instead of the previous amount of $500. People could also face prison time for 10 to 90 days for each separate offense. Violators could also get their license suspended, and their vehicle could be removed and impounded by law enforcement.

Spectators and people who broadcast about the events on social media could also face the same penalties.

These new changes basically amend a previous ordinance that was passed back in August of 2021, which made drag racing illegal across the parish.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and his officers helped work on the ordinance with Councilman Gaudet, to add “more tools in the toolbox” to stop it from happening.

Baton Rouge Police officers will be enforcing the new rules within the city limits, which go into effect immediately.

To read the legislation, click here: http://hdlegisuite.brgov.com/attachments/2022/legislation_FF6635EC.pdf

