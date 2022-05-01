Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police investigating street racing on College Drive Saturday night

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after videos posted to social media shows dozens of people gathered in a crowd on College Drive near the I-10 ramp as several sports cars were spotted performing doughnuts and burning rubber in the street Sat., April 30.

A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it.
A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it.(Jacob Smith)

In the videos, cars can be heard revving their engines, and exhaust clouding the street as onlookers cheer.

A witness to the incident stated there were nearly 100 people blocking the road on both sides.

A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it.
A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it.(Jacob Smith)

A spokesman with Baton Rouge police stated officers are aware and are further looking into it.

Similar incidents were also reported near Topgolf off of Siegen Lane and Choctaw Drive.

Videos of the incident were widely circulated on social media Sunday. Many people left angry comments, with some asking how this was able to unfold on one of the busiest streets in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Demetriyon Grim
Arrest made in deadly drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge targets vacant and blighted properties to build new...
Habitat for Humanity of Greater BR needs more volunteers to help build homes
Street racing off of College Drive
Street racing off of College Drive
May 1-7 is Hurricane Preparedness Week.
Hurricane Preparedness Week is May 1-7
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert