BRPD makes progress in car stunt crackdown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department, along with the help of Louisiana State Police and the Constables Office, are two weeks into what they’re calling a special operation to crack down on reckless driving.

“Well, we’ve been very proactive since that first incident the night of the Garth Brooks concert,” said Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely with BRPD.

After gathering information from social media and tips from the public, officers were able to issue more than 60 traffic citations and confiscate an illegal firearm during their first search two weeks ago. They also took in two fugitives who were wanted on felony charges and issued six misdemeanor drug arrests.

“We have a group of analysts that are surfing the net and if we get anything that pops up or comes up that is in relation to any type of racing then we send it to our guys,” Mckneely added.

Just this past weekend, BRPD issued close to another 60 citations and confiscated six guns. Three of them were stolen. Officers took 11 more fugitives into custody and made an additional 11 misdemeanor arrests. They have also been working closely with the NOPD since they’re also dealing with the same stunt driver problems.

“It’s not just Baton Rouge and New Orleans. These guys that are out here doing it, they’re stretching from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, to Lafayette, to Hammond,” Mckneely continued.

Sgt. Mckneely says they’re working with the city council to come up with harsher penalties for racing.

“So, now you’re getting hit twice and the penalty you’re gonna be hit with for drag racing, we’re trying to make it higher, and we’re working with the towing company to where you’re gonna have some issues and you’re gonna have to spend money, like real money to get your car out,” Mckneely concluded.

The department says they will continue to have planned operations to put a stop to stunt driving and drag racing in Baton Rouge.

RELATED STORY Metro Council could consider higher fines for drag racing, car stunts this summer

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.