Second trial set to begin for former reality star accused of rape, incest

The former star of the reality television show "Sons of Guns" is expected back in court to answers accusations of rape and incest.

The jury trial for William Hayden is set to begin Monday, July 10 in the Livingston Parish courtroom of Judge Robert Morrison.

Hayden was arrested in 2014 and is charged with aggravated rape and aggravated incest.

Four victims came forward and made claims against Hayden.

Detectives there said the rape charge is from March 2013 involving a girl who was 11-years-old at the time. They added another girl came forward and told them she was a victim of Hayden's in 1995 when she was 12 or 13-years-old.

In April 2017, Hayden was found guilty for aggravated rape and forcible rape in a Baton Rouge courtroom. He is currently serving a life sentence for that conviction.

RELATED: Jury finds former 'Sons of Guns' reality star guilty of rape

Hayden was founder of Red Jacket Firearms, which was the focus of the reality show that aired on The Discovery Channel. The show was canceled shortly after Hayden's arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.