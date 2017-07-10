Second trial set to begin for former reality star accused of rape, incest

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The former star of the reality television show "Sons of Guns" is expected back in court to answers accusations of rape and incest.More >>
A donation drive, called Deaux-Nate for a Deaux-Nut, will be held to raise money for Deputy Nick Tullier's continued recovery after he was shot in the police ambush attack on July 17, 2016.More >>
WAFB's Cheryl Mercedes kicked up her heels for a good cause.More >>
The wildest four days of the college football offseason are upon us. It’s officially talking season.More >>
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >>
Wildlife officers are searching for a black bear that attacked a Colorado camp staffer and bit him on the head as he slept outdoors.More >>
The atmosphere was tense inside a Richland County courtroom on Sunday when a man accused of leading Richland County deputies on a dramatic car chase had his first appearance before a judge.More >>
Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah's City Market area early Saturday morning and charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and obstruction.More >>
A high-speed car chase caught on camera Saturday night during the show Live PD has left many in the Midlands, and also across the nation, feeling very emotional.More >>
During a hearing on Sunday in Richland County, bond was set for the suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle.More >>
The church's lawyer said there was evidence she used charitable donations to the mission to live a lavish lifestyle, including real estate, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags.More >>
New Orleans police say a man who body slammed another man in Treme this morning, is recovering from three gunshot wounds, after the victim, turned the tables.More >>
A Montevallo man is dead after a freak accident involving a bush hog.More >>
