APSO, Volunteer Ascension team up to collect supplies for Miss. tornado victims

Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and flattened entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour.(MSEMA / Twitter)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and local non-profit organization, Volunteer Ascension, are teaming up to help our neighbors in Mississippi.

They’re hosting a tornado relief drive for victims impacted by the natural disaster that ripped through parts of the state on March 24.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and local non-profit organization, Volunteer Ascension,...
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and local non-profit organization, Volunteer Ascension, are teaming up to help our neighbors in Mississippi.(Volunteer Ascension)

The goal is to send much-needed supplies to the area. Drop off items you want to donate April 5-6 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Barn 7.

You can donate supplies like:

  • Non-perishable food items
  • Pillows
  • Blankets
  • Sheets
  • Baby Formula/Infant Diapers
  • Phone Chargers
  • Tarps

But there are other ways you can help. You can donate online. Click here to donate.

Organizers say you can also volunteer during the donation collection. To sign up, call 644-7655 or visit Barn 7 at Lamar Dixon on April 5-6.

