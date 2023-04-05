APSO, Volunteer Ascension team up to collect supplies for Miss. tornado victims

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and local non-profit organization, Volunteer Ascension, are teaming up to help our neighbors in Mississippi.

They’re hosting a tornado relief drive for victims impacted by the natural disaster that ripped through parts of the state on March 24.

The goal is to send much-needed supplies to the area. Drop off items you want to donate April 5-6 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Barn 7.

You can donate supplies like:

Non-perishable food items

Pillows

Blankets

Sheets

Baby Formula/Infant Diapers

Phone Chargers

Tarps

But there are other ways you can help. You can donate online. Click here to donate.

Organizers say you can also volunteer during the donation collection. To sign up, call 644-7655 or visit Barn 7 at Lamar Dixon on April 5-6.

