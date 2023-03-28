BR groups step up to help tornado victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge area groups are stepping up to help the victims of tornadoes in Mississippi and other neighboring states.

“There is no way we can help those affected by these storms without the help of the community,” said Cpt. Brian Hicks, who is over The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge. “We really appreciate everything this community and everybody does to help support The Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge rolled out Monday, March 27, to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to provide 1,500 meals to those affected by the storm.

“Complete devastation, people have lost everything. Our guys are up there on the ground. They are serving hot meals for lunch and dinner. There are eight crews up there currently, on the ground throughout the Delta area serving folks there,” added Hicks.

Deployment for The Salvation Army’s volunteers usually lasts two weeks, but Hicks believes crews could be in the disaster zone for a month or possibly longer.

Over on the home front in Walker, Dee Matherne and her family know how hard it is to regroup after a disaster.

“When the 2016 flood we had, my daughter lost everything,” Matherne said. “We had more churches and everybody coming out, and it just made me feel so good. That’s why I want to help.”

Matherne dropped off supplies at the Walker Police Station. Officers will head to Rolling Fork Thursday, March 30, to deliver the goods.

“My people in Walker know what to do bring because they suffered in 2016 and Katrina,” said Walker Police Chief David Anderson. “Whatever God lays on someone’s heart to bring, we’ve got everything from toothbrushes to animal food.”

The Walker Police Department will be collecting cleaning supplies, food, hygiene products, and any other supplies that could help make a difference for people in Rolling Fork. The hours to drop off donations are 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29. The donations can be dropped off at the Walker Police Department on Florida Boulevard in Walker.

