How to help: Salvation Army aids to tornado victims in Mississippi

The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army.(KAUZ)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge is asking for donations to help assist those affected by the deadly tornadoes passing through Mississippi.

RELATED: ‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23

If you want to donate, here’s how you can help.

Click here to be directed to the website, or a texting option is available below.

  • Keyword: MSTORNADOES
  • Short-code: 51555

