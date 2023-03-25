How to help: Salvation Army aids to tornado victims in Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge is asking for donations to help assist those affected by the deadly tornadoes passing through Mississippi.

If you want to donate, here’s how you can help.

Click here to be directed to the website, or a texting option is available below.

Keyword: MSTORNADOES

Short-code: 51555

