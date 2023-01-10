BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she intends to seek a third term in office next year on Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster on WRKF 89.3.

“Now we are almost seven years into her term, this is the seventh year, and there is an election next year and why don’t we get it out of the way are you running for re-election,” questioned Jim Engster.

“As of, what is today Jim, January 10, 2023, my response would be yes,” said Sharon Weston Broome.

“What would have to happen to change that inclination,” asked Engster.

“Well, It would probably be something a little bit more complex. You know, I’m a woman of faith. And so, I take every day trusting God and getting direction in terms of my path. I think I have a lot to offer, I humbly say that, in terms of serving humanity. And so that is at the core of what I do, is my goal and passion to serve humanity to the best of my ability,” said Broome.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she intends to seek a third term in office on Talk Louisiana radio show. (Jim Engster)

Broome, a Democrat, won the runoff election for Mayor-President of East Baton Rouge Parish on December 10, 2016, against Republican Bodi White.

She won a second term as Mayor-President on December 5, 2020, against the late Steve Carter.

So far, no one else has announced they will challenge Broome for the seat.

The election will take place on November 5, 2024.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.